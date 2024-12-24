Christmas: Otunba Oladipupo Felicitates Alaperu, Sons, Daughters Of Iperu

Share

The Chairman of the Iperu Mini Stadium Committee, Otunba Denny Oladipupo has felicitated Christians in Iperu town and wishes them a merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year ahead.

Otunba Oladipupo also thanked Alaperu of Iperu, Oba Adeleke Adelekan Idowu- Basibo and the good people of Iperu Akesanland for their support, and also thanked Otunba Taiwo Oyebanjo led Iperu Development Association merry Christmas and happy new year ahead.

The group in a Statement on Tuesday by its Spokesperson, Mr Temitope Oyekan, felicitates with all sons and daughters of Iperu Akesanland, both at home and in the diaspora, most especially, the Christians on the yuletide celebrations.

The statement read in parts: “I expressed my sincere gratitude to God for the privilege of serving as the Chairman, as he describes the festive season as a time for genuine reflection on the birth of Jesus Christ, a celebration of accomplishments of the outgoing year, and looking forward to the great opportunities that lie ahead year to come.

“This year has been marked by the successful inauguration of the Iperu Mini Stadium Committee, acquisition of a suitable and befitting location for the siting of the Iperu Mini Stadium/Sports Arena, production of top-notch architectural designs, quality survey and clearing of the site preparatory to the commencement of construction.

“These achievements are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaborative spirit of all during the year.”

The Chairman commended and thanked all members of his committee for their dedication and commitment. “Indeed, it was a thing of joy and honour to work alongside you all, said Oladipupo.

“The holidays are a time for togetherness, for sharing joy with loved ones, and for strengthening the bonds that unite us. Let’s cherish these moments and carry the spirit of goodwill and community into the New Year.

“I am confident that, working together, we can continue to build a thriving and vibrant Iperu Akesanland that we can all be proud of”, the statement further said

He, therefore, wished everyone, a Christmas filled with warmth, happiness, and peace, and a New Year brimming with hope, prosperity, and success.

