Christmas: Okupevi Hails Survival Spirit Of Nigerians, Foresees Hope For Better Nation

The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, (Anglican Communion), Revd. Dr Ifedola Okupevi has commended the collective survival spirit of Nigerians as displayed in their general resilient resistance against the excruciating social economic hardship being witnessed in the country this period.

This is even as the cleric foreseen brighter hope for Nigeria ahead of the New Year 2025.

The Badagry-born and first indigenous Lagosian Bishop of the Diocesan Territory expressed these in his 2024 Christmas message to Nigerians.

He said, “Dearly beloved people of God, as we celebrate the joyous season of Christmas, we extend our heartfelt greetings to you all.

According to Okupevi, the unique season is a reminder of the profound significance of the birth of Jesus Christ as the saviour of the world.

The reverred cleric of Anglican devotion, noted that as gift of hope, peace, and love, the coming of Christ into the world signifies not just the fulfilment of God’s promise but also the beginning of a New Era in the lives of the faithful.

Okupevi noted: “In the context of our beloved Nigeria, we find ourselves amidst a myriad of challenges, political instability, economic difficulties, and social strife often overshadow the spirit of unity and joy we wish to experience.

“Yet, it is precisely in these trying times that the message of Christmas resonates even more powerfully.

“As Christians, we are called to embody the hope and resilience that Christ demonstrated in His life.

“He came into a world filled with darkness to be our light, a reminder that no situation is beyond the reach of God’s transformative presence”.

Okupevi views the outgoing Year 2024 as that of full restoration inspired by the powerful words of Prophet Joel who declared

“You will have plenty to eat, until you are full, and you will praise the name of the Lord your God, who has worked wonders for you” (Joel 2:26-27).

“In reflecting on this theme, we recognize the various areas in which we have experienced restoration, even amidst the challenges that have confronted our nation, Nigeria, in the Year 2024.

“Despite the economic difficulties faced by many, we have witnessed resilience and support within our communities, fostering a spirit of togetherness.

“The on-going struggles against insecurity have tested our faith, yet we have seen communities come together to support one another, demonstrating courage and solidarity.

“The lingering effects of health challenges have reminded us of the importance of compassion and care, as we have rallied to support those in need.

” In times of social tension, we have found strength in our faith and unity, working towards peace and understanding”

Okupevi further relished that despite the aforementioned trials, the Diocese had experienced full restoration in many aspects — spiritually, emotionally and materially; having seen families reunited, communities strengthened, and individuals uplifted by the Grace of God.

He charged Nigerians in the spirit of the Christmas season to extend compassion and kindness to their neighbours.

“This season is a perfect opportunity to reach out to the less fortunate, share in the joys of community, and strengthen the bonds of love that unite us as one body in Christ.

“Let us not only celebrate with our words but back them with tangible acts of kindness.”; the Bishop admonished.

