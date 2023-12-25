Christmas: Oborevwori Sues For Peaceful Co-Existence Among Nigerians

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has felicitated with Nigerians as they join the rest of the world to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Oborevwori’s Yuletide message is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, and made available to newsmen in Asaba on Sunday.

He charged Christians to use the Christmas occasion to offer special prayers to God for a more peaceful and united country.

According to him, Christmas is a season to show love and care for one another, urging Nigerians to shun bitterness and work for the unity and progress of the country.

He said only a peaceful nation can attract investment and development.

He restated his administration’s commitment to leverage the prevailing peace in the state to ensure equitable development across the state.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta, I congratulate all Christians in the state and country as they join their brothers and sisters in faith all over the world to celebrate the 2023 Christmas,” he wrote.