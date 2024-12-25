Christmas: NPA Director, Badmus Congratulates Christians

Share

…Urges privileged Nigerians to show love to the needy

As Christians in Nigeria join their counterpart across the world to celebrate Christmas, the Executive Director, Marine and Operations of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Engr. Olalekan Badmus has urged Nigerians to commit themselves more to giving and supporting the less privileged.

Badmus who stated this in his Christmas message noted that the season exemplifies the love of God for mankind through the birth of Jesus Christ, and wants the people to show love to one another across religious and ethnic lines.

He encouraged privileged individuals in the society to extend the frontiers of support to the needy, stressing the need for joint efforts to complement the efforts of government in cushioning the effect of the economic hardship facing the country.

The NPA Executive Director also called on charity organisations and privileged individuals to key into government advisory on the distribution of palliatives so as to forestall the recurrence of recent stampedes in Oyo, Anambra and Abuja.

“I wish to use this medium to felicitate our Christian brothers and sisters on the occasion of Christmas. Christmas is a period that presents the love of God for mankind through the birth of his prophet, Jesus Christ.

“This period offers a moment of reflection on the situation of the country and the economic challenges we face as a people. It is time for those privileged in society to show love to the needy by extending gifts, food items and other things needed for a fun-filled celebration. Doing this will truly emphasise the reason for the season.

“As we do this, let us maintain orderliness and refrain from all practices that can lead to a recurrence of the Ibadan, Okija and Abuja stampedes. I pray that the families of the deceased get the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Let us also continue our unflinching support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR as he is poised to take the country to the next level with his renewed hope agenda.

“Together, let us celebrate this season with love, care and prayers for our dear country. Merry Christmas, Everyone!” the statement concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us: