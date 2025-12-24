Christmas: NLC Urges Collective Action, Rejects ‘Empty Platitudes’ Amid Hardship

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has charged Nigerian workers and citizens to embrace collective action as the only credible pathway to national recovery, as it warned that “occasional platitudes” could no longer substitute for concrete action in the face of deepening economic hardship.

In a Christmas and New Year message to Nigerian workers on Wednesday, NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, insisted that the prevailing socio-economic realities demanded unity, organisation and mass mobilisation, rather than passive hope or elite-driven rhetoric.

He said: “This season reminds us that our hope of revival is not passive, and it is not a mere wish. It is built on a concrete foundation, our collective power and the action it can potentiate.

“We are the many: the workers, the farmers, the traders, the teachers, the nurses, the builders of our nation. Our hope rests on our capacity to unite, to organise, and to deploy our numbers as a force for our own rescue and the redemption of our beloved country.”

He acknowledged that life had become “profoundly challenging, if not completely unbearable” for millions of Nigerians, citing rising living costs, policy failures and systemic exploitation as forces pushing citizens into hardship. However, he said the message of Christmas remained one of hope forged through struggle.

“No matter how dark the night may seem, there is always a flicker of light, but we must become that light ourselves and direct it consciously, without fear.”

The NLC president cautioned against ethnic, religious and regional divisions, insisting that such fault lines were often exploited to weaken popular resistance to injustice.

According to him, Nigeria’s working people

must build what he described as “a coalition of the righteous” committed to an egalitarian nation that serves the majority, not a privileged few.

“Our strength lies in our unity. We must not allow the forces that oppress us to divide us by tribe, religion or region,” Ajaero stressed.

On fiscal policy, the labour leader renewed the NLC’s demand for tax justice, warning the federal government against imposing tax regimes that exclude workers from their design and legislative process.

“Any tax system that does not include workers in its formulation and passage into law remains an unjust tax. A tax system mired in distortion or outright forgery is unacceptable and must be rejected. It is better to patiently craft a broadly owned law than rush into one riddled with errors and political manipulation.”

Ajaero also called for social justice, equitable wages, secure pensions and a safer Nigeria, where lives and property are protected, and citizens can pursue their livelihoods without fear.

He reaffirmed the NLC’s commitment to defending workers’ rights, noting that the power of labour resided in its numbers and solidarity, saying, “Only when we mobilise these numbers can we successfully resist policies that inflict suffering and pain on our people.”

As Nigerians look toward 2026, Ajaero urged workers to use the festive season as a period of rededication to the organisation at community and workplace levels, even as he called for renewed commitment to unity and struggle in the coming year.

“It is only our collective action that can guarantee the hope we seek for our nation. No one else can.

“May the hope of Christmas inspire us. May the promise of a new year energise our resolve. Let us move into 2026 with a renewed commitment to unity, organisation, and collective action. Together, we will build the Nigeria of our dreams.”