Christmas: Nigerians to spend more on cooking gas

Nigerians will spend more on cooking gas this Christmas compared to 2022 December, analysis by New Telegraph yesterday revealed.

Currently the price of 1kg cooking gas is between N950 and N1,100 in cooking gas stations across Lagos. According to the latest cooking gas (LPG) price watch from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) the average cost of 5kg of cooking gas in November is N4,562.51 which translates to an average of N912.50k per Kg of cooking gas nationwide for November 2023.

The NBS reported that the average price of cooking gas in December 2021 was N3594.81k for 5kg which is around N718 per kilogram.

An comparison of the cooking gas prices showed that there has been a 153.2% increase in the price of cooking gas from December 2021 to December 2023.

The naira-dollar exchange rate, low local production, high demand of cooking gas and geopolitical events like the Russia-Ukraine war and Israeli-Hamas conflict have been identified as factors that led to increase in the price of cooking gas.

Industry sources also stated that Nigeria can only meet 40% of the total cooking demand with the remaining 60% being imported.