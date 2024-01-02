Christmas: Nigerians grappling with soaring cost of living

The soaring cost of essential commodities and the nonavailability of resources during this yuletide season has left many Nigerian families in pains. The economic challenges stemmed from the policiy reforms initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who took office in May. The decision to end fuel subsidy and liberalize the naira has led to a triple increase in fuel prices, a substantial devaluation of the naira, and a notable surge in food prices, according to reports from the World Bank.

Market survey

The repercussions of these economic policy shifts became very obvious as Nigerians prepare for the Christmas season. In some markets in Abuja, traders report slower business due to the exorbitant prices thereby dampening the festive spirit that comes with the season. Rebecca George, a mother of three children noted that she could not find chicken that meets her budget in the market. ”I have been walking round the market looking for an affordable chicken to buy but no one fits into my budget. I am just so confused because the resource is not available yet prices of items are so high. This whole situation is frustrating and Nigerians are not finding it funny and I wish the federal government can speedily intervene”. Another woman who simply identified herself as Mrs Caleb said she has prepared ahead and that she is not surprised at the current hike in price. “We are used to it, this is not the first time, Christmas comes with panic shopping. I had prepared my family long before now except for a few perishable items that I have not bought. There is always a price hike at Christmas so I am not surprised at all”. Sadly, Mr. Paul expressed his displeasure over the cost of items in the market: “I feel like crying because I looked stupid in the market today with my money and I think this should be a wakeup call to price regulatory bodies in Nigeria to wake up. My neighbour said she bought chicken at the rate of 12,000 naira just yesterday and today its 17,000. What exactly is the meaning of this? The federal government should come to our aid. It has never been easy shopping at Christmas but this year’s own is something else”.

Shelved plans

James Orinya, a business man in Abuja noted that the cost of traveling from Abuja to my state is doubled if not tripled against what it used to be. “Many people have shelved their plans of traveling because of the cost and the money is not available. “When you talk about food items, nothing is cheap now. On the 20th of December I bought a minimum sized chicken at the rate of N15,000, already there are speculations that the price will go as high as N18,000 to N20,000. Turkey is N60,000. The only thing that the price seems stable since November is rice which is sold at N40, 000, N50,000 and N52,000 depending on the quality”. He stated that parents will always ensure they make their wards happy no matter what the situation might be during the yuletide season “Parents will always do what they are supposed to do by making sure their children have something new to wear on Christmas day. What I did this year is to buy just an outfit for each of my children instead of three or four sets I usually buy. There are other very pressing issues to address such as their feeding and school fees because school resumes in January and they are expected to pay as soon as they resume. I hate to be stranded or embarrassed so I plan myself and attend to issues that are pressing”. Dorcas Opaluwa, a private school teacher said “Parks are empty, people are not traveling as before except those that have special occasions to attend in the village. I am traveling because three ( 3) of my cousins are getting married otherwise I would have remained. From Abuja to Kogi State is N10,000. “Daily contribution has really helped me in terms of food items. Everything is expensive; vegetable oil is N50,000 per 25litre now. I did not buy new clothes for any of my children this year because I just can’t afford them. Children’s clothes are so expensive so I will just iron the one they used last year since they are still in good condition”. Keju Pius, a widow had a different approach to the season and high cost of living. “I feel pained, this time last year I planned Christmas with my husband but this year it is a different thing altogether. I can’t afford to buy new clothes for the children because I just finished paying their school fees and the house rent. Since my husband died, the whole family’s responsibility is on me”.

Low business

Gabriel Atadoga, a chicken seller stated that inflation and the high cost of living has affected everybody including traders in the market. “Everybody is chorusing that chicken is expensive but you won’t blame us because chicken feed is very expensive and so is their drugs. I am a businessman and I am out to make profit, I have invested so much in farming chicken and this is the only period and probably the only day that I have to get my money back. It is not only chicken that is expensive, other stuff is also expensive”. Doris Ali, provision stall owner laments that she had a very poor sale this year. “We are also not happy with the situation, things are so expensive and that has caused the level of patronage to drop because people cannot afford it. This year’s sale is the worst so far since I started this business ten years ago. People have made up their minds to celebrate Christmas anyhow and that is the best decision. Last year I know what I went home with in terms of sales and profit that I made,” she said.

Kiddies wears

Nkiruka Eze said that while some parents shelved buying new clothes for their wards at Christmas, others deemed it obligatory to buy new clothes to keep their ward’s happy. “For most children, especially in families that we were kids, Christmas means new clothes but children of this generation care less about new clothes because they wear new clothes almost every day. I bought clothes for my children not because I have the money but because of my background. I bought their clothes before thinking of what to cook for the family. That is how important wearing Christmas clothes is for children,” she said. Dubem Douglas, a 53 – year old man stressed that he doesn’t attaché any importance to Christmas clothes. “I don’t see any importance of buying Christmas clothes because I have school fees to pay in January and that is more important to me. My children wear new clothes so they don’t even believe that children are meant to wear new clothes on Christmas day and that is totally fine by me. Onyete Pius, a 10-year-old orphan said she feels sad because this is the first Christmas she is celebrating without her daddy.