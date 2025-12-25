Christmas: Nigeria Tested But Unbroken – Lagos APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has extended warm Christmas greetings to Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, describing the nation as tested, pressured but unbroken as it reflects on the outgoing year.

The party said Christmas 2025 offers Nigerians an opportunity to pause, give thanks and reaffirm faith in the country’s collective destiny.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Lagos APC spokesperson, Mogaji (Hon.) Seye Oladejo.

According to the party, the outgoing year was marked by significant challenges, including difficult but necessary transitions that required sacrifice, resilience and patience from both citizens and leadership.

It noted that economic recalibration, security pressures, global headwinds and inherited structural distortions combined to test the nation’s resolve.

The Lagos APC stated that these challenges were neither denied nor avoided by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu but were confronted directly.

It said that despite widespread predictions of national collapse by opposition elements, none of the dire forecasts materialised.

The party accused opposition figures and their allies of predicting famine, anarchy, mass unrest and state collapse, all of which failed to occur. It added that when such predictions did not come to pass, critics resorted to what it described as deliberate demarketing of Nigeria through exaggerated narratives, distorted data and appeals to foreign audiences, actions it said undermined the country’s image and sovereignty.

Oladejo said Nigeria refused to break despite these pressures, noting that national institutions remained strong, democracy endured and the economy began to show early signs of stabilisation and recovery.

He added that security agencies recorded strategic gains despite challenges posed by sabotage and misinformation, while Nigerians continued to adapt and move forward with resilience.

The party described the Christmas season as not only a celebration of faith but also a celebration of national strength and endurance.

It said the season serves as proof that Nigeria is stronger than its detractors and more resilient than narratives of collapse promoted by pessimists.

According to the statement, President Tinubu’s administration remains focused on governance and long-term structural reforms, stressing that while such reforms are often painful, they are necessary for sustainable progress.

The Lagos APC urged Nigerians to use the Christmas season to reject cynicism, resist despair and recommit to nation-building, cautioning that politics should never override patriotism or degenerate into sabotage.

The party expressed hope that the season would renew collective confidence, strengthen national unity and reinforce the belief that no prophecy of doom would prevail against the country.

It concluded by wishing Nigerians a Merry Christmas and expressing optimism that a stronger and greater Nigeria lies ahead.