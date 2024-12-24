Christmas: Nigeria On Promising Path Of Restoration, Progress – Tinubu

Share

…urges citizens to be mindful of those facing difficulties

President Bola Tinubu has assured that the country was on the path of restoration and progress.

The President said this in his Christmas Message to the people across the country on Tuesday.

Tinubu also called on the people to be mindful of those facing difficulties as they celebrate.

He said “Nigeria is on a promising path of restoration and progress, with every indication pointing toward a bright future. In the spirit of this season, let us renew our hope and belief in a prosperous Nigeria.”

The President, who extended his heartfelt greetings to Christians in the country as they celebrate the birth of Jesus said “As we celebrate this blessed season, let us be mindful of those facing difficulties. They are not far from us—our neighbours, family members, and the people we encounter daily, whether in places of worship, markets, offices, or boardrooms.

“Kindness transcends financial status. Those with modest means and those with abundance need a smile or a word of encouragement.

“We must also honour our brave troops, who risk their lives to safeguard our nation. They deserve our prayers and steadfast support.

Let us extend similar support and prayers to our nation’s leaders. With your backing, we can serve our country diligently and strive for prosperity.”

He continued “Christmas embodies the fulfilment of divine prophecy and symbolizes the triumph of love, peace, and unity. It is a poignant reminder that light can emerge even in the darkest times, bringing solace and hope. This belief resonates with people of all faiths. Indeed, God is with us.”

The President in the message equally sympathized with the victims of stampedes in Abuja, Oyo and Anambra states and other victims of natural disasters across the country

“Recent tragic events in Ibadan, Okija, and Abuja deeply sadden us, and our thoughts are with those who continue to suffer from these heartbreaking incidents. We earnestly pray that such misfortunes do not revisit our families and communities and that the lives of innocents are never again cut short.

“I offer my deepest sympathies to the families enduring pain and loss this year, whether from floods, fires, or accidents. May we all find comfort and solace in our faith, the support of loved ones, and the abiding presence of Jesus Christ. Our compassionate and merciful God stands with the weak, the brokenhearted, and the sick.

“For those travelling during this festive period, I wish you safe journeys. Rest assured, the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure our transportation routes are secure and convenient. We also provide free train services and subsidized road transport costs on 144 routes nationwide to ease your travels.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a joyous and prosperous New Year.”

