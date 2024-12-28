Christmas: Nigeria Celebrity Pictures On Instagram This Week

Share

The Christmas season is a time of togetherness, celebration, and joy. As families and friends gather to exchange gifts and share meals, Nigerian celebrities never fail to spread the cheer.

This year’s Christmas celebration as always, celebrities capture the warmth and magic of the holidays with stunning Christmas-themed photos.

From cozy pyjama family portraits to chic solo shots, these festive pictures remind us of the love and unity that comes with the season.

Nigerian Celebrity Christmas Photos On Instagram This Week

Here is New Telegraoh’s top ten list of Nigerian celebrities who shared their Christmas celebration photos in style.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie

The number one on our list is Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie.

The actress who dazzled with her family in coordinated pyjamas, showing love, unity, and holiday joy alongside her husband and four adorable children killed the season with their unique outfits.

Adekunle Gold

The number two on our list are the Nigeria Artists, Adekunle Gold and Simi.

The beloved music duo, shared a heartwarming family picture in matching pyjamas, with their daughter.

The striking playful pose adds joy and laughter to the scene making the Christmas photo awesome.

Williams Uchemba

Nollywood actor and comedian, Williams Uchemba and his lovely wife took the number three spot.

The father of two who just welcomed a baby boy with his wife recently shared their Christmas joy with matching pyjamas of their newborn and their first daughter.

Sharon Ooja

Next on our list is Sharon Ooja, the Nollywood actress, who shared a cozy and delightful picture of herself in matching pyjamas with her husband, radiating joy, love, and holiday cheer.

The Etim Effiongs

Moving on from matching pyjamas to yet another amazing Christmas photo is the Nollywood actor, Etim Effiongs.

The couple known for their Nollywood appearances, captivated their fans and followers with their holiday glamorous festive photos.

The couple and their children dressed up in their cultural attire, the gold and green colours with Christmas decorations gave the atmosphere an extravagant look of joy and bliss.

Veekee James

The fashion mogul, Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere shared their Christmas picture, dazzling fans with class and luxury.

Not the usual matching pyjamas, this year the style icon and her husband opt for a more stylish outfit while incorporating the Christmas cheer.

Stan Nze

The Nollywood actor, Stan Nze and his wife, Blessing Obasi have shared a cozy photo in Christmas colours, delighting fans with their festive cheer.

His wife wore a red and white gown while he suited up in gold and black. The couple also wore matching pyjamas with their adorable baby.

Mercy Eke

Moving on to our next is Mercy Eke, the winner of Big Brother Naija (BBN) season 4, ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ Reality TV Show.

The TV star captured attention with stunning photos of all red-themed pictures radiating in beauty and festive charm.

Toke Makinwa

Ace Media Personality and Nollywood actor opted for a modern twist on Christmas pyjamas.

Toke showcases her unique style and elegance in a green two-piece outfit while decorating her red-themed Christmas tree.

Tonto Dike

Last but not the list on our celebrity Instagram Christmas photo is the Nigerian actress turned politician, Tonto Dike.

Cosying up with her son in matching pyjamas, behind a beautiful and well-decorated Christmas tree. It was all love and joy.

Share

Please follow and like us: