Share

…as Senate Leader Lauds Governor’s Leadership style

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele has commended Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji for redefining the political narratives of the state by fostering unity among different tendencies, describing his administration as one where everybody feels a sense of belonging regardless of ethnic, social or political leaning.

Senator Bamidele stated this on Wednesday during his Christmas visit to the Governor at his county home in Ikogosi Ekiti, emphasizing that Oyebanji’s administration has brought an end to the politics of acrimony and division in the state.

Speaking with Journalists shortly after the visit, the Senate Leader noted that Governor Oyebanji’s inclusive leadership style has created a new Ekiti where everyone feels valued and important, stressing that the development has now built trust and mutual respect among the citizens.

He maintained that the Governor has banished politics of acrimony and has instead fostered a sense of belonging among all Ekiti people.

While acknowledging that the Governor’s administration has been marked by significant progress in the areas of Infrastructure, education, and human capital development, Senator Bamidele said these achievements were made possible by the Governor’s deliberate efforts at ensuring peace and inclusivity in governance.

He urged Ekiti people to rally around the Governor so as to be able to sustain the ongoing transformation the state is witnessing.

“Well, I am here to pay homage to my Governor, and to God be the glory we are now enjoying the new Ekiti that God has given to us and when I say we are enjoying the new Ekiti, I mean we now have a state where everyone feels and nurses a sense of belonging, there is no outcast, no division, not even in our party, it’s no longer about whether you are for or against the Governor.

“A lot of people who ordinarily would have been afraid to even go past my street not to talk of coming to my house were there to celebrate Christmas with me, this truly goes to show we are indeed having a new political order in Ekiti and if you were not involved in the acrimony of the past you will not understand what it means.

“For the first time in the history of this state, we have a Governor who does not draw a line of demarcation between the ruling party and opposition party. He sees himself as the Governor of Ekiti State, not governor of the APC or a faction of APC, not a Governor of Christians or Governor of Muslims”, the Senator asserted.

Governor Oyebanji, while expressing his gratitude to the Senate Leader and other distinguished leaders of the state who had come to celebrate Christmas with him, reiterated his commitment to serving all citizens equally.

Stressing that love and unity are essential to the sustenance of the state’s development, the Governor said progress can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect.

The Governor noted that the state’s diversity is its strength, just as he urged citizens to prioritize their collective goals over individual interests.

“Well, the essence of this season is love, Jesus came and died for us, that’s the mark of love and if you listened to what the Senate Leader said that is how things should be. As a servant of the people, we must show love to everybody”, the governor stated.

Similarly, the Muslim Community in the state led by the Chief Imam and President, league of Imams and Alfas in the southwest, Edo and Delta States, Sheik Jamiu Kewulere who came to felicitate with the Governor on the occasion of Christmas commended the Governor’s inclusive style of governance, noting that it was the reason the Muslim community deemed it necessary to celebrate the season with the Governor.

While expressing pride in the Governor’s administration achievement, the Chief Imam stated that the Governor’s leadership has transcended religious boundaries and fostered unity among all groups in the state

Sheikh Kewulere urged the Governor to remain steadfast in his mission to unite and develop the state and assured him that the Muslim community will continue to pray and support his administration so that the good work the Governor is doing can continue.

Share

Please follow and like us: