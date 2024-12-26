Christmas: NAPTIP DG Urges Officers, Parents To Be Vigilant Of Traffickers

Share

The Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Binta Adamu Bello, has urged Officers of the Agency to be vigilant and keep an eye on any suspicious traffickers.

The DG urged officers of the agency to use the festive period to monitor those who may want to use the opportunity of the celebration to lure, recruit and traffic their children and wards for sexual or labour exploitation.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr Vincent Adekoye in a Statement on Thursday quoted the Director General in Abuja during the end-of-the-year Thanksgiving party to say that rather than promoting any rancour, Nigerians should be vigilant and keep an eye on any suspicious persons who may use the occasion to traffic.

All stakeholders are urged to imbibe the spirit of unity, love, and religious tolerance as Christians all over the World celebrate Christmas which symbolizes the birth of Jesus Christ.

Adamu Bello who expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unwavering support to the Agency in the realization of its mandates, the Federal Ministry of Justice under the watch of Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, also thanked the National Assembly for its legislative backing in the past years.

According to her, “Christmas is all about love, Giving, and unity. So, while celebrating in this season, let us remember that we are all created by God Almighty. Let us work in unity and love without any division.

“It is also important to advise all parents and stakeholders across the Country that while celebrating in our various towns, villages, and Communities, let us be vigilant and keep an eye over our children and wards. We should not forget that this is the period when traffickers come around with their ill-gotten wealth and deceive people.

“I am therefore appealing to our community leaders to report any suspicious movement or activities to NAPTIP. Our reporting platforms are all active and we shall respond to such reports. Let us unite and say no to human trafficking.

“On our part, we shall continue to work hard through the implementation of various counter-trafficking policies and initiatives, through massive enlightenment and awareness creation, through rescue, counselling, and rehabilitation of victims of human trafficking and violence against persons as well as diligent prosecution of traffickers, to outsmart these organized criminal elements.

“We thank the President and Commander in Chief, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his sustained support to the fight against Human Trafficking in the Country, our supervising Ministry, the Federal Ministry of Justice under the leadership of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, as well as the National Assembly for their unwavering legislative support.

“Human traffickers are enemies of this generation and we must unite, share information and collaborate to defeat them”, the Director General stated.

Highpoint of the Thanksgiving service was the rendition of melodious Christmas carols by the NAPTIP Christian Fellowship Choir.

