Christmas: Mutfwang Celebrates With Christians, Calls For Peace, Unity, Love

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has joined millions of Christians and well-wishers worldwide in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, whose life and sacrifice redeemed humanity from sin.

Governor Mutfwang in a Christmas message signed and issued by his Director of Press Mr Gyang Bere called on Christians to embody the values of love, kindness, and generosity as exemplified by Jesus Christ and to offer prayers for peace, unity, and progress of Plateau State and Nigeria.

“It is with profound joy and gratitude to Almighty God that I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to you as we celebrate the glorious occasion of Christmas. This sacred season reminds us of God’s boundless love and the hope brought to humanity through the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

“Christmas is a season of love, selflessness, and generosity. It is a time to embrace unity, share with those in need, and renew our commitment to building bridges of understanding and reconciliation.

“I sincerely pray that this season inspires us to work together for peace, uplift one another, and foster the virtues that strengthen our communities,” the Governor said.

Governor Mutfwang expressed hope that the celebration would deepen Christians’ faith, reconcile them with God, and inspire a renewed sense of togetherness and unity in diversity.

He emphasized that Christ’s life and teachings continue to serve as a beacon of hope, even in challenging times.

Acknowledging the economic hardships facing Nigerians, the Governor reassured citizens of his administration’s steadfast commitment to addressing their challenges and creating opportunities to improve living conditions across Plateau State.

“Let us draw inspiration from the spirit of Christmas to remain resilient, hopeful, and united in the pursuit of peace and progress. Together, we can overcome the challenges of today and build a brighter future for Plateau State and Nigeria. Brighter days are indeed ahead.”

The Governor on behalf of his family and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, extended his warm congratulations to Christians on this significant occasion and wished everyone a Merry Christmas filled with joy, love, and boundless blessings.

He prayed for God’s continued guidance and protection as the state and the nation marched into a prosperous New Year.

