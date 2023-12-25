Christmas: Musawa Preaches Peace, Love, Unity

The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa has called on Christians to embrace peace, love and unity during and after the yuletide season.

In her special goodwill message to Nigerians on Christmas Day, Musawa also enjoined all Christians across the nation to appreciate the nation’s diversity, cultural heritage and the invaluable contributions of artists to the growth of Nigeria.

“Christmas is a joyful period but a season of sober reflection and celebration which provides us with a unique opportunity to come together as a nation to appreciate our diversity, cultural heritage and invaluable contributions of artists and creatives to our society.

“This holiday season, we encourage everyone to experience Nigeria’s rich tapestry of artistic performances and cultural festivities that make this time of the year very special.

“Whether it is the traditional performances, art exhibitions, local or cultural events, movies, as well as our rich Nigerian foods, let us all enjoy the creativity that unites us and lights up this season as we unwind and also reflect on the reason for the season”, Musawa stated.

The Minister expressed gratitude to all the artists, performers, artisans and cultural workers who contribute to the cultural heritage of the nation with their talents and dedication.

“Your creativity inspires us, fosters unity and contributes to the vibrancy of our people, irrespective of age, tribe and religion.

“In the spirit of the season, let us also remember the less privileged and extend love and a helping hand to those in need. Together, we will strive to create a more inclusive and culturally vibrant society where arts and creativity can flourish for generations to come,” she said.