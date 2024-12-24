Christmas: Matawalle Urges Nigerians To Reflect On Peaceful Coexistence

Share

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, has urged Nigerians to reflect on the values of peaceful coexistence as Christians prepare to celebrate Christmas on December 25.

Matawalle gave the admonition in his Christmas message, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja yesterday by the Director, Information and Public Relations in the ministry, Mr Henshaw Ogubike.

The minister, while emphasising the importance of embodying the spirit of love and peaceful coexistence, urged all Nigerians to reflect on those values not only during the festive period but throughout the year.

“This season serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring principles of peace, unity, love, and sacrifice that bind us as a nation,” he said.

He encouraged Nigerians to celebrate and honour President Bola Tinubu as well as men and women of the Armed Forces who tirelessly demonstrate their patriotism in safeguarding the safety and sovereignty of the nation.

Matawalle highlighted the significance of the yuletide season, noting that it should reinforce our bonds of unity, foster a spirit of camaraderie, and inspire compassion towards one another.

