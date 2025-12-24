Christmas: Mark Calls For Selfless Service

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has called on leaders at all levels to embrace selfless service and recommit themselves to the ideals of good governance, accountability, and justice.

In his Christmas message to Christian faithful by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, the former President of the Senate called for vigilance against insecurity and a collective commitment to national unity.

“Christmas is a season that reminds us of the timeless values of love, peace, sacrifice, humility, and service to humanity,” Mark said.

He stated that Nigeria’s diversity is its greatest strength, and urged Nigerians to embrace the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the credible alternative capable of ushering in an era of good and inclusive governance.

“No challenge is insurmountable when we work together with a shared sense of purpose and patriotism,” he added.

The ADC National Chairman encouraged Nigerians to draw strength from the true spirit of Christmas by showing compassion to one another, especially the less privileged.

“As we commemorate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, I extend my warmest Christmas greetings to you and your families across the length and breadth of our dear country,” Mark said, and called for tolerance, mutual respect, and national cohesion in the collective pursuit of peace and progress.

“As we celebrate this festive season, may peace reign in our communities, joy fill our homes, and renewed hope inspire us for the year ahead,” he prayed.