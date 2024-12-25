Christmas: Look To Jesus For Hope, Better Nigeria, CAN Tells Nigerians

Share

As Nigerians join the rest of Christians around the globe to celebrate this year’s Christmas, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on Nigerians to look unto Jesus for hope and a better Nigeria.

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a Christmas message on Wednesday in Abuja, urged Christians to use the occasion to reflect on the values and teachings of Jesus which provide hope, peace, and guidance, especially during challenging times.

He said: “Christmas is a time of joy and togetherness, celebrating God’s greatest gift to mankind, Jesus Christ, our Saviour and the Light of the World.”

Archbishop Okoh who expressed sorrow over the loss of lives during food stampedes in some areas of the country, said it shows the level of desperation and a lack of societal values..

“This Christmas comes with a mix of joy and sorrow for many Nigerians. The recent stampedes at charity events in Abuja and Anambra, where innocent lives were lost, have left us grieving as a nation.

“These heartbreaking incidents highlight the growing desperation among our people and the erosion of societal values such as patience, orderliness, and respect for one another.

“For those grieving or injured, I urge you to find strength in the love of Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate. He is the source of our comfort and peace in times of sorrow and our guide to a brighter future.”

While calling on the government to prioritise the issue of food security to address the growing hunger in the country, the Cleric urged the government not to take any action that would discourage philanthropic gestures, as he insisted organisers of the food and palliative sharing had good intentions.

“The philanthropists involved in these events have, for many years, brought relief and joy to the less privileged during Christmas. Their intentions were noble, and their generosity is commendable and should not be discouraged in any way.

“However, this year’s tragedies remind us that as a society, we must revisit the values that bind us together. Nigerians must learn to embody Christlike virtues, such as patience, empathy, discipline, and dignity, particularly in times of collective need. It is only by returning to these values that we can prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future.

“These incidents also highlight the urgent need for our government to prioritise food security. The desperation we witnessed reflects the harsh realities many Nigerians face daily.

“Jesus Christ, during His ministry, not only fed multitudes with compassion but also called for fairness and justice in meeting the needs of others. Our leaders must remain resolute in the fight against hunger and take decisive steps to ensure that no Nigerian is left hungry or in need. Strengthening the agricultural sector, reducing food prices, and addressing inequality must be at the forefront of governance.

“As we commemorate the birth of Christ, let this Christmas inspire us to be agents of change in our society. Citizens must commit to fostering peace and orderliness in their communities.

“Leaders must act with compassion and wisdom to create a nation where every individual’s basic needs are met. As individuals, let us strive to live out the teachings of Jesus by showing love, patience, and care to those around us.

“May this Christmas remind us that Jesus Christ is the foundation of hope and order, and may His light guide us in building a united and prosperous Nigeria. Together, as we look to Him, we can overcome our challenges and usher in a brighter future for all.

” May the joy, peace, and hope of Christmas fill your hearts and homes. Merry Christmas!”

