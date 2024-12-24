Christmas: LG Partners Prime Video To Create Lasting Memories

Share

To celebrate Christmas, LG Electronics has partnered with Prime Video to entertain and create lasting memories for Nigerians and the rest of the world.

LG Electronics announced that LG customers will now be able to stream the action-packed film of the 2024 Christmas season – Red One.

Red One will be available to all customers with a Prime membership, streaming on LG Smart TVs in over 200 countries. Red One is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Seven Bucks Productions, The Detective Agency and Chris Morgan Productions.

The firm said it would be available exclusively on Prime Video from today and starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, and J.K Simmons, Red One brings new levels of holiday entertainment, best experienced on LG TVs.

To celebrate the Red One release, LG and Prime Video are offering a first look at Red One through a series of jointly developed visuals presented on the LG.com website, in addition to online and offline sales outlets and the company’s digital billboards in London’s Piccadilly Circus and New York City’s Times Square, the latter featuring an anamorphic, three-dimensional teaser that gives passers-by a taste of the film’s fast-paced thrills.

As part of this partnership, LG sponsored Red One’s US premiere, which was held at New York City’s iconic Lincoln Center in November. The premiere featured LG TVs displayed throughout the grand venue to allow attendees and celebrities to immerse themselves in the ultimate viewing experience.

Senior vice president of the platform business at LG Media Entertainment Solution Company, Chris Jo, stated: “We are inspired by how innovation can enrich everyday life, creating meaningful moments at home.

“Our commitment is to help people find joy in the every day and make lasting memories with family and friends, all while enjoying an exceptional viewing experience.

“Our collaboration with Prime Video is essential to delivering the latest and best in entertainment, allowing LG customers to experience premium content directly through our TVs. We’re thrilled for LG customers to enjoy this season’s must-see Christmas blockbuster, Red One, thanks to our valued content partnership.”

Global Head of Distribution and Partnerships for Prime Video, Sandhya Iyer, also said: “At Prime Video, we are constantly seeking out new and innovative ways to showcase our content to our global customers.

“Thanks to our long-standing relationship with LG, we can continue to delight our mutual customers by creating immersive experiences off-screen through our marketing partnerships and on-screen through the Prime Video app on LG Smart TVs.

“Following the theatrical launch of Red One in cinemas, the blockbuster film is now available to stream on Prime Video.”

