Christmas: Lagos PDP Advocates Peace, Love, Humility Among Residents

As Nigerians embrace the festive spirit of Christmas, the Lagos State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has extended heartfelt wishes to residents.

The party urged the residents to embody the core values of peace, love and humility exemplified by Jesus Christ, who is the central figure of this joyous season.

It said: “Despite the challenges encountered in 2023, we encourage the people of Lagos to persevere and maintain hope for a brighter future.

“Acknowledging the economic difficulties casting a shadow over this Christmas, we emphasize the importance of gratitude for the Almighty’s preservation as a guiding principle.

“The commitment of the Lagos State PDP to standing with the residents and ensuring good governance in the state remains unwavering.

“The recent elections underscored the people’s aspiration for the best, and we are determined to fulfil that expectation when entrusted with the opportunity.

“While recognizing the hardships faced by residents, we note that the state government’s commitment to their welfare has been lacking.

“Despite the challenges, let the joy of the season prevail, bearing in mind that the essence of Christmas is redemption from sin.

“As we celebrate, let us embrace qualities that foster peace, love, and unity, drawing inspiration from the humility displayed by Jesus Christ during his earthly sojourn. His selfless life, born in a humble manner, serves as a guiding light for our actions.

“In this Christmas season and beyond, let us reflect on these values, working towards a brighter future for Lagos State, the nation’s commercial capital and centre of excellence.”