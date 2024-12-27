Christmas: Kwara NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel Felicitates Christians, Urges Unity

Share

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council, has urged unity and peaceful coexistence among all members of the union.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chapel’s Chairman, Abdulhakeem Garba, and Secretary, Kayode Abdulazeez, the leadership wished members a joyous Christmas celebration and a prosperous New Year in advance.

“We wish all our Christian colleagues a joyous Christmas and a blessed New Year filled with hope, peace, and joy,” the statement said. The Chapel encouraged members to embrace the spirit of love, unity, and togetherness that the season represents, irrespective of their differences.

“May the love and peace of Christ fill your hearts this Christmas season,” it added, emphasising the need for members to reflect on the essence of Christmas and its message of goodwill to humanity.

