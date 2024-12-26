Christmas: King Charles III Addresses Cancer, UK Riots

Share

British Monarch, King Charles III on Wednesday thanked the medical workers in the United Kingdom (UK) who helped treat him and his daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales after their cancer diagnoses,

This was as he thanked communities that came together after anti-immigrant riots gripped the country in the summer.

New Telegraph reports that in his annual Christmas message, the British monarch spoke from the chapel of a former hospital, rather than from a royal palace, in a rare departure that was designed to emphasize his appreciation for health workers and volunteers.

Charles’s comments underscored the importance attached by people in Britain to the National Health Service (NHIS) one of the country’s most revered institutions, which has become significantly overstretched after years of underinvestment.

The King also referred to the aftermath of riots that broke out in the summer following the killing of three girls, and the wounding of others, at a dance class in Southport, near Liverpool

The King stated, “From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed.

“I felt a deep sense of pride here in the United Kingdom when, in response to anger and lawlessness in several towns this summer, communities came together, not to repeat these behaviours but to repair not just buildings, but relationships and, most importantly, to repair trust.”

