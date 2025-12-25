Christmas: Keep Spreading God’s Love, Adeleke Urges Christians

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has urged Christian faithful in the state to keep spreading God’s love throughout this festive period, noting that the birth of Jesus signifies the expression of God’s love.

The Governor, in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, also noted that Christmas reminds us of the importance of gratitude to God while urging all residents to remember the less privileged in the state.

The statement reads, “This season calls us to reflect on the blessings we have received and to share kindness with those around us. It is a time when families gather, communities rejoice, and hope is rekindled.

“I encourage us all to embrace the spirit of giving, compassion, and unity that Christmas represents.

“In the past year, we have faced challenges and celebrated victories together. Through it all, the resilience and faith of the people of Osun have continued to inspire me.

“Christmas also reminds us of the importance of gratitude. I thank God for the gift of life and for the privilege of leading this great state.

“I thank our people for their patience, their prayers, and their commitment to building a brighter future. Together, we are laying the foundation for prosperity and peace.

“As we rejoice this season, let us not forget the less privileged among us. I urge everyone to extend a hand of love and generosity to neighbours, friends, and strangers alike. In doing so, we strengthen the bonds of unity and ensure that the joy of Christmas reaches every corner of Osun.

“My prayer for every family this Christmas is peace, joy, and abundant blessings. May the light of Christ guide our steps, may love dwell richly in our homes, and may the coming year bring prosperity to all.

“Merry Christmas to you all, and a Happy New Year in advance.”