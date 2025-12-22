Christmas: Kaduna Stronger In Unity, Inclusiveness – Gov Sani

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to unity, inclusive governance, and peaceful coexistence among residents of the state, regardless of faith or background.

The governor gave the assurance while attending the 2025 Christmas Carol organised by the Kaduna State Government in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter.

Describing the event as solemn and uplifting, Governor Sani said the Christmas celebration reinforced timeless values of love, sacrifice, compassion, and unity, which he noted remain essential to building a peaceful and prosperous society.

“The occasion was a reminder of what binds us together as one people,” the governor said, stressing that Kaduna State is strongest when its people stand together across religious and communal lines.

Governor Sani reiterated his deliberate and unwavering commitment to restoring Kaduna to its “rightful glory” as a state where Christians and Muslims live together in peace, celebrate together in harmony, and see one another as brothers and sisters.

According to him, his administration is firmly guided by the principles of fairness, justice, and inclusive governance, ensuring that no group or community is left behind.

The governor also highlighted his government’s approach to governance, describing it as listening and responsive to the needs of citizens.

He said feedback from residents has been consistently translated into concrete action across key sectors.

He listed ongoing and completed projects to include extensive road construction and rehabilitation in urban and rural areas, as well as significant investments in healthcare, agriculture, transportation, education, and social welfare.

“Our focus remains clear and resolute: development that is visible, impactful, and shared by all,” Governor Sani said.

The Christmas Carol brought together government officials, religious leaders, and members of the Christian community, further underscoring the state’s commitment to peaceful coexistence and interfaith harmony.