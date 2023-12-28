Christmas: Jigawa Workers Refuse To Return To Work

Jigawa State government’s employees have refused to report back to their respective places of work following the Federal Government’s 2-day Christmas break.

New Telegraph gathered that as of Wednesday, December 27, the majority of federal personnel had not returned to work.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo had on Friday declared Monday and Tuesday off from work in a bid to celebrate the birth of Christ.

However, compared to regular workdays, it was noted that even the bustling Kiyawa Road was empty. While some eateries only offer half-services, others remain closed.

A restaurant owner named Khadija noted that this is typical in any situation where there is a midweek break.

She claims that because most civil servants have left and might not return until the next week, the restaurant typically only offers half-services during these times.

Public holidays that fall in the middle of the week paralyse the entire week since most civil servants might not return until the next week, according to civil servant Malam Musa.

“The transport fare is costly and even when you resume you may not find anything to do.

“People are suffering and the government still does nothing to cushion the pain people are going through, no minimum wage, no wage award, no palliative,” the civil servant noted.