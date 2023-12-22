Christmas: IGP Orders Adequate Deployment Nationwide

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered Commissioners of Police and Tactical Commanders to deploy adequate personnel and resources nationwide, includ- ing recreational and picnic centres. This is with a view to forestalling untoward situations during and after the Yuletide.

A statement signed yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, reads in part: “In the spirit of the season, the IGP has ordered all Commissioners of Police and Tactical Commanders to deploy adequate personnel and resources throughout the length and breadth of the country including recreational and picnic centres to protect funseekers who are out for the festive celebrations.

“He gave the instruction while having a meeting with Tactical Commanders, including Commanders of the Police Mobile Force, Border Patrol Force, Safer Highway etc., at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall on Tuesday, 19th December, 2023 and re- echoed same instruction at a similar meeting with the intelligence units of the Force on Thursday.”