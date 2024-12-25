Christmas: Gov Mbah Preaches Love, Peace, Unity

Share

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has congratulated the Christian faithful on the occasion of this year’s Christmas, urging the people of Enugu State and Nigerians, in general, to embrace love, peace and unity as they commemorate the birth of Christ, describing the virtues as the real essences of Christmas.

This was contained in Mbah’s Christmas message to Christian faithful on Tuesday where he equally emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence in nation-building.

He acknowledged the socio-economic challenges faced by the country at the moment and encouraged Enugu residents and Nigerians to extend a hand of love and kindness to one another, especially to those in need, assuring that government policies would eventually deliver the much-needed succour and economic restoration.

“The message of Christmas is one that speaks to the exigencies of every moment. It enjoins us to show love and empathy to all.

“As Christians across the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, may the message of joy inherent in Christmas radiate in our lives and in our dear nation.

“When we imbibe the true message of Christmas – love, peace, and unity – we will see no divisions, but a common thread of humanity.

“Being an end-of-year festivity, Christmas is often an auspicious time to re-dedicate ourselves to the virtues of peace, patriotism and love.

“I pray that the joy of Christmas is a source of comfort for those who grieve and an eternal flame that lights our path as a nation,” he stated.

He wished Nigerians a happy and hitch-free Christmas celebration.

