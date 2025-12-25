Christmas: Gov Mbah Preaches Love, Peace, Hope

…Harps on building a sure future for Nigerian children

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has urged the Christian faithful and Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of peace, love, tolerance, and sacrifice at Christmas, describing them as the core values of the season.

This was contained in a Christmas message he personally released on Christmas Day.

He also called for optimism and renewed hope in the nation.

“As we celebrate the joy and grace of Christmas, I extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt goodwill to all Christian faithful in Enugu State and across Nigeria.

“Christmas reminds us of the enduring values of love, peace, sacrifice, and hope.

“May the Holy Season further unite us, and may the coming year strengthen our resolve to build the future our children deserve,” he stated.

He wished Ndi Enugu and Nigerians a hitch-free Christmas.