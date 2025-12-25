Christmas: Gov Inuwa Yahaya Felicitates Christians, Calls For Peace, Unity

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated with the Christian community in Gombe State and across the world on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration, describing it as a season that reinforces the timeless values of love, peace, sacrifice and tolerance.

In his Christmas message, the Governor said the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ offers an important moment for reflection on the virtues that bind humanity together, irrespective of faith or background, and called on the people of Gombe State to continue to cherish and promote peaceful coexistence.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya noted that Gombe State remains a shining example of interfaith harmony, where people of diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds live and work together in mutual respect and understanding.

“This festive season reminds us of the power of love, compassion and selflessness, which are virtues that are central to the teachings of Jesus Christ.

These values are also essential for sustaining peace, unity and harmony in our dear state and our nation,” the Governor stated.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who is also the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, urged Christians to use the festive season to pray fervently for peace, unity, stability and prosperity across the region and Nigeria, especially at a time when collective resilience and shared responsibility are required to overcome economic, security and social challenges.

He further called on residents of Gombe State to remain committed to supporting government efforts aimed at improving the well-being of the people.

The Governor reassured the Christian community of his administration’s commitment to religious tolerance, equity and inclusion, stressing that his government will continue to carry all segments of society along in the ongoing transformation of Gombe State.

He also pointed to the administration’s tradition of extending practical support to communities during festive periods to ease the burden of celebration, as part of efforts to promote solidarity and shared joy.

He wished Christians in Gombe State and beyond a peaceful, joyous and fulfilling Christmas celebration, while calling on all citizens to recommit themselves to the ideals of unity, brotherhood and peaceful coexistence for the continued progress of the state.