Christmas: Gov Eno Enforces Statewide Ban On Street Masquerade Activities

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has signed an Executive Order banning masquerade activities on streets and highways across the state, citing rising incidents of harassment, violence and public disorder linked to such displays.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the governor said the decision was taken to safeguard residents and maintain public peace, especially as the state prepares to welcome thousands of visitors for the Christmas festivities.

Eno emphasized that while he fully respects the cultural heritage of the people, no tradition or cultural practice should threaten human life or disrupt social order.

According to him, masquerade displays will now be restricted strictly to village squares, not public roads or community spaces.

The governor directed security agencies to enforce the ban across all 31 Local Government Areas, stressing that Akwa Ibom must remain peaceful, organized and safe for both residents and visitors.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting the state’s cultural richness and tourism potential, but not at the expense of public safety, dignity or order.