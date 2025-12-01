Christmas: Gov Eno Directs Payment Of 13th-Month ‘Eno-mber Salary’

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has announced that the state government will pay its 13th-month salary, popularly known as the “Eno-mber salary” to all workers before Christmas.

The governor, who made the announcement in a New Month message on Monday, said he had already directed the Accountant General to ensure the funds are released early to enable workers celebrate the festive season with ease.

“I have directed the Accountant General to pay the 13th-month Eno-mber salary before Christmas, so our workers can celebrate with ease. Happy New Month,” he said.

READ ALSO:

The 13th-month salary initiative, introduced by Governor Eno upon assumption of office, has become a key part of his administration’s welfare package for civil servants in the state.

The governor has repeatedly emphasized that motivating the workforce remains central to his development agenda.

The early payment is expected to boost purchasing power among Akwa Ibom workers and stimulate economic activity ahead of the holiday season.