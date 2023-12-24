Christmas: Gov Adeleke Preaches Peace, Unity

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has felicitated with Christians in Osun State and beyond on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration, urging them to draw from the spiritual import of the celebration by sharing love and fostering harmony in communities.

Adeleke, who described Christmas as a moment of reflection on the blessing that the birth of Jesus Christ symbolizes for humanity, charges Osun people, especially Christians to embrace the spirit of compassion and kindness that the season reflects.

He calls on the people of the state to appreciate the strength and prospects of unity in driving the needed progress for the state, saying we should use the season to renew bonds, lend helping hands and spread love without boundaries.

“I extend my heartfelt wishes to the Christian faithful as we mark this year’s Christmas. The birth of Jesus Christ, as we have come to realize, is the most profound message on the power of love and how it can save,” the Governor noted in his message.

“As families gather to celebrate the season, I offer my sincere goodwill and urge them to look beyond the merriment of the celebration by using the occasion to spread love through giving and kindness.

“At a time like this, we need to look after each other and ensure that those with one need or the other are supported in our little ways. We are brothers and sisters irrespective of colour, tongue, and faith, and so, we should explore the strength that unity and collectiveness offer.

“In the spirit of the season, Osun State Government under my leadership continues to prioritize the welfare of the people by paying owed half salary, the regular salary, and in a few days to come, the wage award agreed upon with labour leaders will be paid to give the needed fund to our workers and also stimulate the economy of the state.

“Bonds totalling over N2.9bn were also issued to pensioners a few days ago to put a smile on the faces of our senior citizens, ensuring that they can also experience a joyous celebration.”

While wishing for a hitch-free celebration and prosperous 2024, Governor Adeleke assured the Osun people of sustained commitment to moving the state forward, noting that ongoing projects and new ones to broaden the economic prospect of the state and improve the situation of the people will receive priority next year.