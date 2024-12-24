Christmas: Gagdi Distributes 5,000 Bags Of Rice, 50 Cows To Constituents

Share

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, and Member Representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has in the spirit of Christmas and sharing love empowered thousands of youths, women, and elders in his constituency with a massive Christmas gift distribution.

While distributing the Christmas items in Dengi Kanam Local Government Council on Monday, the lawmakers emphasized the importance of love sharing during the Christmas season, particularly with the less privileged.

“As part of our tradition of reaching out to my constituents during festive periods, I am pleased to distribute 5,000 bags of 50kg rice and over 50 cows as Christmas packages for the Christian community in the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency for the 2024 Yuletide season.

“I have charged the Ad-Hoc Committee I established for this initiative with the responsibility of identifying key Christian stakeholders, churches, institutions, groups, and other relevant organizations to ensure the proper allocation and distribution of the Christmas packages.

“Their task is to guarantee that these packages are effectively distributed to the approved beneficiaries across the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Constituency and beyond.

He also addressed misconceptions about the distribution process, highlighting the proper organization and security measures in place.

“By the Grace of God, I have a covenant with the local community. I have a covenant with God and humanity that my life is dedicated to serving my people and I have been doing that since I joined Politics, I won’t stop putting smiles on the faces of my constituents, it is in my blood to better the lives of my people both Christians and Muslims in Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency”.

The lawmaker’s efforts have been met with appreciation and peace from the constituents, demonstrating the value of building trust and closeness with the community.

Hon. Gagdi however urged his constituents to remain hopeful and united, saying through prayers, wisdom, and collective effort, “we can overcome Nigeria’s challenges.”

