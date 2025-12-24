Christmas: Fubara Seeks Unity, Peaceful Coexistence Amongst Rivers People

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has sued for unity, harmony and peaceful coexistence among the people of the state, stressing that it is only in a united and stable atmosphere that the government can build the infrastructure, strengthen the economy, and secure the prosperous future that every citizen deserves.

In a goodwill message to mark the Christmas celebrations, Governor Fubara described the birth of Jesus Christ as a profound expression of God’s boundless love and gift of peace to humanity.

According to him, Christmas is a sacred day, set aside to honour the Prince of Peace, whose life remains the eternal model of love, humility, sacrifice and compassion.

He said that regardless of religious affiliations, every citizen should endeavour to uphold religious tolerance and recommit themselves to the noble responsibility of being their brother’s keeper, even amid the current socio-economic challenges.

The governor also noted that the collective progress of Rivers State is anchored on unity and harmony, insisting that he would remain steadfast in his commitment to the Rivers First agenda, driven by peace and dedicated to inclusive development.

Fubara, therefore, urged all citizens of Rivers State to reflect deeply on these enduring values and allow them to guide their conduct towards one another.

“I congratulate each and every one of you for witnessing this beautiful season of hope, renewal, and thanksgiving. Christmas stands as a profound expression of God’s boundless love and His gift of peace to humanity.

“Let us therefore replace discord with dialogue and choose understanding over division. I also urge all residents to remain security-conscious, as safeguarding our state is a shared responsibility that begins with vigilance, cooperation, mutual respect and support.

“As you celebrate this season, may your homes be filled with joy and your hearts overflow with love that transcends ethnic and religious boundaries.

I wish you a peaceful and harmonious Christmas, and a smooth transition into a prosperous 2026 filled with purpose, progress, and breakthroughs,” he said.