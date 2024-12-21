Christmas: Foundation Gifts Wheelchairs, Other Items To 100 Special Children

Share

he Tabitha-Abimbola Foundation, a non-profit organisation, on Saturday, distributed wheelchairs, mattresses, diapers, food items and assisted learning devices to more than 100 children with special needs in Lagos.

Mrs Abimbola Agbebiyi, founder of the organisation, said the gesture was to commemorate the 2024 Christmas celebration in the Ketu area of Lagos.

“Christmas symbolises love, and giving, and this is our own little way of expressing our love to a group of people we hold so dear, the children with special needs.

“We want these less privileged children to have the same experience. We want them to experience and enjoy the fun that Christmas season brings.

“We want them to also have that opportunity to have fun, just like their other privileged counterparts in the rest of the world. We must celebrate with special needs children.

“We are not just celebrating with them, we also want to draw the attention of governments and of people to the challenges these children are battling with,” Agbebiyi, an award-winning journalist with TVC, said.

According to her, taking care of a child is not something one should take lightly, let alone when it comes to taking care of special needs children.

She added: “I have had the opportunity to visit some homes in Lagos, and I walked out of those homes crying, seeing these children in that state.

“It is a whole lot to take care of children who have special needs, and basically this event is to draw attention to the challenges they are facing.

“Today we are giving out assisted learning devices; we are giving out some mobility devices (some wheelchairs) and we also have some packages for cerebral palsy children in there.

“We are happy to be their hands and feet. So, a lot of them were carried here by at least three caregivers, struggling to move a child with special needs. But this afternoon, they are all moving out of here in their wheelchairs.

“I may not have the power to give them the ability to walk, but what I can give them is these wheelchairs.”

The founder, who appreciated support from various individuals and groups, said that the foundation also distributed food packages to the less privileged to celebrate the season.

She said that children with special needs filled some orphanages, being abandoned by their parents, adding that some husbands deserted their wives, because of children with special needs.

According to her, the foundation focuses on empowering indigent women and less privileged children.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, who commended the founder for her callings, said everyone had a responsibility to create happiness for the needy.

Describing the gesture as laudable, Ogunlende said that the ministry was in the custody of over 15 government homes and orphanages and the custodian of over 200 private registered homes and orphanages in Lagos.

“It is important to mention that as a government, we are aware that we cannot do it alone. We are aware that there is power in collaboration.

“There is no other way to start Christmas than to celebrate with the less privileged and the disabled kids.

“If different NGOs continue to do something like this, it is a renewed hope for them.

“We see what the Tabitha Foundation is doing and we are ready to support and encourage them, ” the commissioner said.

Speaking, Princess Samiat Bada, the Executive Chairman of Ikosi Isheri Local Council Development Area, commended the foundation and pledged her commitment to improving the condition of children with special needs.

Dr Temitope Amodu, the Head of Speech Pathology and Special Education Unit of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, challenged parents of children with special needs to always engage them at home.

Parents of some of the beneficiaries, including Mrs Grace Akinsanya and Mrs Florence Adebanjo took turns, in gratitude, to offer prayers for the founder, saying that they were going through a lot to cater for children with special needs.

