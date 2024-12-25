Christmas: FG Felicitates With Nigerians, Seeks Support For Women, Children, Vulnerable Groups

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has felicitated Nigerian women, children, vulnerable groups, and the entire nation on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by her media team, the minister reminded Nigerians that the festive season is a time for family reunions, love, and sharing, adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda for women, the elderly, children and vulnerable groups are manifesting in many spheres as the ministry continues to distribute the End of Year food interventions to put smiles on the faces of families.

She, however, urged all Nigerian women to use the opportunity of the season to strengthen family bonds, promote peaceful coexistence, and foster a sense of community.

The statement reads in parts: “To all Nigerian women, I say thank you for your resilience, hard work, and dedication to your families and communities. Your contributions to national development are invaluable, and I celebrate you all.

“As we mark the birth of Jesus Christ, I pray that His teachings of love, peace, and kindness continue to guide us as individuals and as a nation.

“Let us also remember the vulnerable among us, including women, children, and the elderly, who may be struggling during this time. As a nation, we must continue to work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society, where everyone has access to opportunities and resources.

“As we look to the new year, I reaffirm the Ministry’s commitment to advancing women’s empowerment, gender equality, and social development. We will continue to work tirelessly to address the challenges faced by women and girls, including gender-based violence, economic exclusion, and limited access to education and healthcare.”

