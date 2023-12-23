Christmas: FG Declares Dec.25, 26, Jan. 1 as Holidays

As part of activities to celebrate Christmas, and New Year, the Federal government has declared Monday December 25, Tuesday December 26, 2023 as well as Monday, January, 1 2024 as public holidays. The director overseeing office of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Peter Egbodo, stated this in a statement on Friday.

“The Hon. Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government felicitates with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this occasion. “Dr Tunji-Ojo enjoined Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that His birth signifies.

“He emphasized that peace and security are critical prerequisites for economic development and prosperity. “The Minister assured that Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu (GCFR) will continue to put in place effective measures for the security of lives and property “Dr. Olubunmi urged Nigerians to be security conscious, and report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security agencies,” the statement read.

The former House of Representatives member added that the Yuletide encourages discipline, love and unity. “Dr Tunji-Ojo admonished all citizens to remain focused, that the year 2024 will be a better year with the Renewed Hope agenda of the President. “The minister wishes all Nigerians especially Christians a happy Christmas a peaceful and prosperous New Year celebration.”