Christmas Eve Killings In Plateau: A world of dying peace

The killings and destruction of property which took place in about 20 communities of Nigeria’s North Central State, Plateau on Christmas Eve, cannot be described in the usual manner of ‘the people woke up to see the carnage done in the cover of the night’. This time, the killings and destructions, which took place in Mangu and Bokkos local government areas of the state, were going on continuously for over two days with no counter attack from relevant authorities to repel the prolonged mayhem. In all of these, nothing bemoans the state of helplessness in our country, than the realisation that the same ‘relevant authorities’ that failed to act when needed most, would be the first and perhaps the only ones to be called, in search for justice. And notably, President Bola Tinubu has done just that, by calling on them to act swiftly. The attacks on Plateau communities were carried out on Christmas Eve, ostensibly at a time the residents were in a merry mood for Christmas celebrations.

Same as the attack by Hamas fighters, who killed over 1,200, with scores of others kidnapped during a music festival in Israel, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. From the scale of successes recorded in both attacks, it can be deduced that they were well coordinated attacks. In the course of planning, somebody must have suggested that the peaceful time of merriment can make people become unguarded and the best time for attacks. While we crave more fun and pleasure in a broken world, we are now being repressed by the danger of doing so, publicly. And it is hoped that such flash points of disharmonious coexistence do not nurture habits that transcend to husbands sleeping with wives only in the midst of loaded weapons for swift intervention. While we agree that the similarities between these manners of criminal acts are in the bloodletting scenes, indelible pains and shattered dreams of family members, above all is the growing hatred, despondency and heightened beliefs in failings of governance. Even so, residents of such communities are brazenly told to take up arms in deference to themselves. Where governments are failing to protect their citizens from internal and external aggressions; where governments are accused of sponsoring or turning a blind eye on attacks of other or same nationals; where banditry reigns unmitigated; where it cannot be said that economic deprivations or the pangs of survival are responsible for certain kinds aggressions; where aids giving are geared towards submission or control of receivers, instead of enhancing stability and freedom towards self-reliance; where age long difficulty of addressing the differences in religious adherents is now joined by the need for nations to accept same sex marriage in order to benefit from the aids being dispensed by the consortium of gay right propagators; where arms dealers are sponsoring and installing governments, while paradoxically proclaiming their preference for forceful enthronement of peaceful order in every part of the world – yet in the face of all of these discordant tunes; is it still expected that different nations of the world should sit as a united body to find situations to common challenges? Truly, it becomes ridiculous to expect reasonable and workable outcomes when solutions seekers actually seek common solutions with disagreeable desires and pathways.

Most times, when some African nations line up to affirm a ‘Yes or No’ on global issues, it is mainly in support of other powerful nations which help such regimes to launder the oppressive tendencies against their people; not minding how much and for how long democratic values or good governance have been traduced. In the Plateau case, you would be told that the major cause of such hostility is the farmers/herders clash. In the recent invasion of Israel’s by Hamas, you would also be told it has to do with land dispute. However, when both matters are brought to the world stage for amicable settlement, interests would be segmented along religious lines.