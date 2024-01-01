Christmas Eve Attacks: Mutfwang Declares One Week Of Mourning In Plateau

…Pledge his administration commitment in 2024

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has announced one week of mourning from January 1st to January 8th, 2024, in honour of those who lost their lives in the Christmas Eve attacks across Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas.

In a statewide broadcast, Governor Mutfwang directed that flags should be flown at half-mast and urged citizens to engage in intense prayers for divine intervention against those perpetrating violence in the state.

“As a mark of honour for the memory of the deceased, I wish to declare a week of mourning from January 1st to January 8th, 2024. During this period of mourning, flags will fly at half-mast.

“I urge all citizens to use these days for intense prayers to seek the intervention of the Almighty God in defending our territories and against wicked men that have risen against us”

He specifically appealed to Muslim and Christian leaders to dedicate Friday 5th and Sunday 7th of January 2024 respectively for special prayers.

The Governor described the attacks as premeditated and coordinated acts of criminality, insurgency, and terrorism, emphasizing the need to address them as such. Refuting the traditional narrative of Farmer-Herder clashes, he unequivocally labelled the incidents as genocide.

Governor Mutfwang acknowledged the resilience of Plateau citizens in the face of adversity and expressed confidence that 2024 would bring hope and opportunities in reflection of the inner strength of the people.

“Let me reaffirm that as we begin the New Year, my administration will continually collaborate with the Federal Government to halt these unprovoked attacks on our people. It is my heart cry that the many years of misery, despair and pains our people have had to go through ended in 2023”

The Governor highlighted some of his administration’s achievements since his assumption of office, including efforts to revamp security, clear salary backlogs, and payments of gratuity, death benefits, and pension arrears.

He also announced a fuel subsidy of N10,000 per month for workers from September 2023 to March 2024, pending a federal wage review.

Governor Mutfwang provided updates on the progress of revamping the railway track from Bukuru to Jos, expressing optimism about its commencement by the end of January 2024.

He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the prompt response and relief efforts over the security challenges that confronted the state.

The Governor expressed hope for Plateau State’s future and said he looks forward for the state to become a global destination, drawing parallels with the transformation of Rwanda after years of internal conflicts.