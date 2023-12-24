Christmas: Emulate Christ, Pray For Your Leaders, Abbas, Kalu Urges Nigerians

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has called for prayers and supplication for Nigeria as Christians to celebrate this year’s Christmas to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Abbas, in his Christmas greeting to Christians on Sunday, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Abdullahi Musa Krishi noted that Jesus Christ had a humble beginning before becoming a global and generational phenomenon.

The speaker said it is incumbent on Nigerians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ, which he said included love, sacrifice, peace-making, tolerance, building consensus among the people, and selflessness, among others.

He equally urged Nigerians to reflect on the current situation of the country as they celebrate Christmas, with the hope of a greater future.

While urging prayers for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, the Speaker called on citizens to continue to support their political, spiritual and traditional leaders in the journey for a safe and prosperous country.

“Let us use this occasion to ponder on the issues affecting our daily lives as a nation and how we can best address them, both as leaders and followers, the government and the governed.

“As a people, we have come a long way. Therefore, we should continue to unite and remain one. Let’s continue to pray and support our leaders. Let’s emulate the life of Jesus Christ and imbibe his teachings, which were about love and sacrifice,” he said.

Also, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has rejoiced with Nigerian Christians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas, calling for peace, love and unity among citizens.

Kalu in a statement by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu noted that Christmas, which is marked to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, calls for reflection, emulation and dedication to his teachings and ways.

He enjoins Christians and indeed Nigerians in general to pray for the country amidst challenges and show love and kindness to one another, especially the less privileged.

Noting that peaceful co-existence is needed for development to take place, the Deputy Speaker assured Nigerians that the future of the nation will be brighter under the purposeful, caring, renewed hope leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The deputy speaker said, “On behalf of my family and the good people of Bende Federal Constituency, I wish to congratulate Christians all over the country as we celebrate Christmas, which marks the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“I enjoin Christians and other Nigerians to pray for the country amidst challenges, and show love and kindness to one another, especially the less privileged. I also appeal for peaceful co-existence, which is needed for development to take place. I assure you that the future of the nation will be brighter under the purposeful, caring, renewed hope leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I wish you a wonderful Christmas celebration. Happy holidays.”