Christmas: Ekiti Lawmaker Celebrates With Children In Omuo Ekiti

In commemoration of this year Christmas season, a lawmaker representing the Ekiti-East constituency 1 in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Dele Ogunsakin on Thursday celebrated with young constituents in a grand style.

The young ones gathered at the palace of Olomuo of Omuo-Ekiti, where they were hosted to sundry activities to mark Christmas.

New Telegraph reports that the event witnessed dancing competition, spelling bee, amongst the kids.

Participants were drawn across the various wards in Ekiti-East, where various items like bicycles, drinks, Indomie Noodles, biscuits, food flasks, note books, pencils, biros, and other instructional materials were given to over thousand school children.

The arrival of Father Christmas charged the atmosphere as the children were so excited and danced acrobatically with him.

Dancing competition amongst the parents was also an icing on the cake as the winners went home with mouthwatering gifts and prices.

To make the celebration more eventful was the beautiful dance steps by the wife of the honorable, Mrs Adenike Ogunsakin, who danced impressively to the admiration of the crowd.

In his speech, the former Minority Leader said he organized the party “to compliment the good works of Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his wife, and to alst support struggling parents”.

Scholarships were given to the best pupils who emerged victorious in the spelling bee competition.

Showing their appreciation for the kind gesture of Hon. Ogunsakin, the children and their parents praised the organizer for his “dutiful representation at the State House of Assembly”.

As a way of appreciating his constituents for the confidence reposed in him, bags of rice and cash gift were given to party members at his residence in Ijero quarters, Omuo-Ekiti.

The party members also expressed their gratitude for “his constant remembrance of his constituents”.

Ward Chairmen, councillors, community leaders gathered to shower encomium on the lawmaker “For being such a worthy representative who has always prioritized the interest of his people above personal interest.”