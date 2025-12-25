Christmas: Edo Dep Gov Preaches Unity, Love, Hope

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa has called on residents of the state to embrace unity, love, and renewed hope as Christians celebrate Christmas.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Friday Aghedo, Idahosa emphasised that Christmas represents values that unite people, regardless of tribe, religion, or politics, promoting compassion, generosity, and peace.

He described the birth of Jesus Christ as a timeless reminder of the values of peace, sacrifice, and compassion, which he said are critical to societal growth and harmonious coexistence.

He urged Edo people to take advantage of the festive season to strengthen communal ties, extend goodwill to the less privileged, and recommit themselves to the collective development of the state.

The deputy governor further said that Christmas underscores the importance of shared humanity and collective responsibility in building a prosperous society.

“Christmas is a season that reminds us of the power of hope and shared humanity.

“As a people, we must continue to stand together, support one another, and work collectively for a more prosperous Edo State,” Idahosa said.

He reassured residents of the state of the firm commitment of the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration to enthrone good governance, inclusive development, and people-oriented policies aimed at improving the welfare and well-being of all Edo citizens.

Idahosa also appealed to residents to celebrate the season responsibly and sustain peace and harmony before, during, and after the festivities.

He wished Christians a joyous Christmas celebration and prayed for a peaceful, progressive, and prosperous Edo State.