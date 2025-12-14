Christmas: Dropping Food Prices, Insecurity, Amid Low Purchasing Power

Don’t expect crash in chicken prices – Poultry Farmers

Spread love, show kindness to the needy – CAN

My purchasing power has plummeted, I’m worried about paying my children’s school fees in January – Parent

As Christian faithful brace for Christmas across the world, lamentations about insecurity and economic hardship have not left the lips of Nigerians. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports.

Across the world, billions of Christian faithful will on December 25, observe Christmas, an annual festival commemorating the birth of Christ. Already, consistent with tradition, Christmas lights and trees have adorned homes, offices, and streets in major cities, with Christmas songs blaring from loud speakers in public places, exhuming Christmas feelings.

But Christmas is not just a religious celebration. For some, it is a time to bond with families, especially at distant locations, exchange of gifts, and hanging out at fun spots. With a number of Nigerians lamenting depleting purchasing power despite dropping inflation figures posted by the National Bureau Statistics(NBS), Christmas, they argue, may still not be merry after all.

Despite Nigeria’s headline inflation rate dropping to 16.05 per cent in October 2025, representing the seventh consecutive decline this year, according to the NBS, a number of Nigerians still wail as they battle cost of living crisis – high energy costs, prohibitive rent, rising drug prices, et al. Meanwhile, findings reveal a drop in the prices of some basic food items.

For instance , a 50kg bag of rice, which sold for over N80,000 in December 2024, now sells for an average of N57,000 in markets visited by Sunday Telegraph in Ogun and Lagos states. Also, a 50kg bag of beans, which sold for N140,000 in December 2024, now sells for an average of N70,000 in the markets visited in the two aforementioned states. However, many argue that affordability remains a concern. This is just as insecurity provokes fear across the country.

Nigerians speak

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph on the state of the economy and her preparations for Christmas, a petty trader, Tolu Akinola, said nothing has significantly changed about the economy to encourage a blissful celebration. “They keep saying food is cheap. If I buy rice now, will I eat it alone?

The prices of meat, fish, palm oil, groundnut oil and many other food items are still high. Many things are still expensive. Even cooking gas is still expensive. It is still between N1,300 and N1,500. I bought one Kilogramme of gas for N1,500 some days back.

We won’t eat rice alone, even though it is true that the price has fallen. What was the price of a bag of rice in 2015, 2017? You could still get it for N30,000, N35,000. If we buy at N57,000 now and people are saying the price has crashed, how many people can afford it? “Personally, what I have is what I’m celebrating Christmas with.

Every day is Christmas for me.” For Mrs Tayo Abe, some traders deliberately inflict hardship on Nigerians through their greed. She added that losing her 28-year-old son would not even make her consider any celebration. “Things are gradually getting better. There was a time we were buying one Derica of rice for N1,500. It is now N950, N1,000 but there are still Nigerians, who sell for N1,200, N1,300. It is all about greed.

Sometimes, it’s not the government.” On her plans for Christmas, she said: “ I have nothing to celebrate. I’m not even in the mood for celebration. I lost my 28-yearold son recently. He was always bringing gifts for me to celebrate Christmas. Now, he’s no more.

I will get anything for celebration. I’m still in pain. I can’t think of Christmas now.” For Aret Moses, despite willingness to ensure his children and entire family have a wonderful Christmas celebration, his purchasing power has turned into an obstacle.

The civil servant disclosed his worries about paying his children’s school fees in January. “The state of the economy is going to affect how I celebrate Christmas. Although, I may not need to buy chicken because I am rearing, that alone doesn’t celebrate Christmas for me.

As of today December 9, I am still thinking of how to get money to purchase clothes and shoes for my children. The purchasing power of Naira has plummeted and with tuition lurking behind December and to be paid before my child will go back to school by January 5, so the more I am thinking of celebrating, the more my mind is on the responsibility on ground because I am a salary earner and it calls for wisdom.”

According to Ola Aina, the fall in the prices of some commodities are only marginal and not worth celebrating. He decried the state of insecurity in Nigeria, noting that he would not travel this year owing to the worsening security situation. “This year’s celebration will be low key.

While prices have risen astronomically, the fall of some prices has been marginal. Furthermore, the state of insecurity has worsened everything. “I always celebrate by travelling. But this year, we are not going due to the cost of doing so and safety.

We will still do the cooking and sharing of food even if it’s more expensive to do so than before. We used to contribute to buy cows.

The last one we bought was N700,000. This year, it’s slightly above N1 million and that’s because we travel to bush markets to buy.” For Bruce Okeke, a security guard with a Chinese firm, travelling to his home state to bond with his extended family would have been his preferred way of celebrating Christmas but his wish must bow to his reality.

According to him, the current government has made life so difficult for the citizenry that what is normal now looks like a luxury, adding that Nigeria’s security situation is another great concern. “Many Nigerians are in bondage to this Tinubu economy. Things have gone very bad. I decided not to travel after this government messed up things for Nigerians.

If I travel now, I will spend nothing less than N300,000. That’s a lot of money for me at the moment. I’d rather stay here and enjoy Christmas with my family with the little I have. If you even think of the kidnappings and killings in the country, you won’t be encouraged to travel. Lagos is still relatively safe.”

Glory Uba, a businesswoman, said nothing about the economy would affect her celebration, stating that she had planned for this season long before now. “Despite the economic downturn, Christmas is a time to relax and spend time with friends and family.

“I intend traveling to see my family, having missed them. I’ve been planning for this holiday. So, irrespective of price changes in commodities or transport charges, I doubt it would affect my plan. I’m only going to caution myself on spending, so I don’t go overboard.”

It’s boom time for us – Tailors

Despite the lamentations about economic headwinds in some quarters, some tailors who spoke with Sunday Telegraph said it was boom time. John Bankole said:

“December is always different. This is boom time for us. Even those who are not that good at sewing still get patronage during this period.

This month is full of activities. People want to sew for carols, Christmas, New Year, First Sunday in January, and many choose to have their social events this month, giving them reasons to visit their tailors.

It’s our month.” Another tailor, Bimbo Komolafe, submitted: “It’s not looking like what I expect yet. But there is a difference. But there’s a difference between now and previous months. Even when I’m yet to get the kind of patronage I desire. It’s better than other months.”

Don’t expect crash in chicken prices – Poultry farmers

Unlike certain food items, the price of chicken will not drop, according to poultry farmers. In separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph, they argued that certain variables that could influence prices don’t favour a significant drop in the prices of chickens. A poultry farmer, Abu Thomas, said:

“Currently, the price of old layers is N8,500. The price will not change because the price of feed has not changed. What we sold last year was N7,500 and N8,000. For broilers, it is N13,000, N12,000 and N10,000, depending on the size, age and weight. People are not buying less because the price of feed has not changed.

The price is still constant. It has not changed. We should not expect anybody to buy less. People are looking for old layers everywhere. There are no old layers. Many people didn’t stock. Farms that used to stock 20,000, some reduced the number to 10,000, some stocked 5,000. People are looking for old layers everywhere.

If you advertise old layers now, within two hours, more than 10 people will contact you to get your location.” For his part, Ishaq Akintunde, blamed a surge in the price of DOC(Day Old Chicks) for why there is no significant drop in the prices of chicken.

“As we all know, there are many variables that determine the outcome. Agriculture, especially poultry, has a very long chain. If one of these chains is affected, everything along the line will also be affected.

In the past, what we have always complained about was cost of feed and cost of feed ingredients. But they are also coming down.

For instance, one kilogramme of maize was N600 last year , it’s now N300. One kilogramme of soya was N1,000 last year, it is now N600.”

He added: “Invariably, we expect the cost of output to come down. Like I said, there are many variables that determine prices. One of the variables is the price of DOC (Day Old Chicks). That’s the one we are having challenges with now.

As I am talking to you now, one DOC is about N2,500. It wasn’t more than N1,300 last year. That’s why a slash in the cost of feed may not cause a significant change in prices of poultry products (eggs and chickens).

One thing we can be sure of is that there won’t be an increase in prices but the reduction can’t be significant if there, if any. Broilers go for N15,000 to N25,000, depending on the size. Old layers go for N10,000 to N12,000 but it’s about N8,000 or N8,500 from the farm.”

Come home for Christmas, you’re safe – IPOB begs the Igbo

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on people of South-East in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to return home, assuring them of their safety.

In a statement, the group described the Southeast as Nigeria’s most peaceful area despite what it called sponsored instability in the last four years.

“Despite all the antics and deadly deeds of Hyenas and Jackals, the landowners remain present to defend and hold onto their territory.

“The Eastern region has consistently been secure and will always remain secure since Ndigbo are inherently peaceful. “Thus, we urge Ndigbo and their friends wishing to visit Ala Igbo (Igboland, SouthEast) this Christmas to return home and experience the warmth of the Land of the Rising Sun.”

Killings, hardship won’t stop our celebration -Northern Christian leader

For Reverend Murtala Mati Dangora, Kano branch leader of Northern Christian Religious Leaders Assembly (NOCREAL), economic hardship and security challenges across the country would not stop Christians from celebrating the season.

Recall that more people were killed by bandits or insurgents in Nigeria in the first half of this year than in all of 2024, according to figures released by the National Human Rights Commission.

According to the figures, at least 2,266 people were killed in the first half of 2025, compared to 1,083 in the first half of 2024 and 2,194 for the full year last year.

“These were not mere figures on a report; they were fathers, mothers, children, and breadwinners; families torn apart, livelihoods destroyed, and futures extinguished in moments of senseless brutality,” Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission Tony Ojukwu, said.

In an interview with an online newspaper, Dangora, the Christian leader, urged both Christians and Muslims to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to security agencies He, however, cautioned Christians against taking unnecessary loans or overstretching themselves financially during the festive period.

“If you have no money for new clothes, it is not a must. If you do not have enough to buy enough meat for your family, do with what you have. I call on families to be patient with what the husband brings.”

Spread love

For John Emmanuel, Pastor of the Word Harvest Christian Mission, the church should rise to assist the needy. He noted that religious institutions should have the understanding that economic hardship would make life difficult for some of them. “Everyone should cut their coat according to their cloth.

One cannot say they will not celebrate Christ. And a lot of people really need to understand what they are celebrating. If you are celebrating Christ, you don’t need to kill yourself with what you need to celebrate him. Whatever comes your way, use it. The important thing is to appreciate the reason for the season. Appreciate Christ. This is the reason a lot of people engage in vices.

And, after Christmas, they ask themselves if they really did such things. If people know that it is not a time for “show off”, they will make do with what they have. That is why in our church, we are reaching out to the members and people around us because that’s one of the reasons we are a church. We know that it will be difficult for some people during this Yuletide. I wish other religious institutions have this understanding that this is a period to reach out to the people.”

He added: “The real essence is to recognise Christ, accept and turn to him. That’s the real essence. I appreciate that he came. And we are using this period to appreciate that he came. ” Reacting, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos chapter, Bishop Steven Adegbite, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, stressed the need to spread love this season.

“It should be a Christmas of moderation. A Christmas that preaches peace because the name of Christ is Emmanuel ( God with us, the Prince of Peace). Let’s express peace to the people. Let’s express joy to the people. Let’s spread love to one another.

Let’s work together so Nigeria may be a better place for all of us to dwell in.” On how to help the poor this festive season, he stated: “The people that have should share with have-nots. You don’t even expect them to come to you because Jesus was the greatest gift to the world ( John 3:16) .

We must exhibit that love. Anything that you have in your wardrobe that you have not used in three months, give it out if you don’t need it. For the food you have at home, if you see people that do not have, share with them. When you do, the good Lord will bless you. Let’s show kindness. Let’s show generosity and it shall be well with us.”