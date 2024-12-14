Christmas: Dorian Home Supports 1,000 Women, Vulnerable

Share

No fewer than 1,000 vulnerable women have benefitted from the bags of rice and free medical attention provided by the proprietor of Dorian Home, Dr Tolulola Bayode.

Dr Bayode, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dorian Home donated the gift items to the underprivileged women and individuals in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

In addition to the food items, the vulnerable also received cash gifts, further reflecting her dedication to addressing the immediate and long-term needs of vulnerable members of society.

Apart from 1,000 beneficiaries of food and cash, over 100 people also benefited from the health services rendered by the Dorian Home CEO. The beneficiaries of the free medical services were those who could not afford medical bills in the hospital.

Blood sugar and high blood pressure tests and others were carried out for the people at no cost

Speaking during the distribution, Dr Bayode explained that the initiative stemmed from her unwavering desire to bring relief to families grappling with the effects of the country’s harsh economic realities.

She said the timing of the intervention was deliberate, aimed at ensuring families could partake in the joy of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Her words “There is no doubt that the current economic situation is extremely challenging. People are struggling daily to make ends meet, and many families can barely afford necessities.

“To ease this burden, we decided to distribute 1,000 bags of rice to widows and other underprivileged members of society. But we didn’t stop there, we also added cash gifts to the packages to ensure that our support is holistic and impactful.

“This way, the beneficiaries can celebrate the festive season with dignity and joy, even in these difficult times.”

Dr Bayode has demonstrated an extraordinary capacity for selflessness, consistently initiating and funding projects aimed at empowering women, supporting orphans, and uplifting the underprivileged.

Her work through Dorian Home has garnered widespread acclaim, with many describing her as a symbol of hope and inspiration in a society facing numerous challenges.

The beneficiaries at the event showered Dr Bayode with prayers and praises for her kindness. For many, the gesture is a lifeline, easing their struggles and restoring their faith in humanity.

Dr Bayode’s relentless commitment to making a difference continues to set her apart. Her leadership in philanthropy, characterized by action and empathy, has positioned her as a role model and a source of inspiration for others to emulate.

