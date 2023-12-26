Christmas: Disabled, Orphanages, Widows, Single Mothers In Aba South Get Food Palliative

The Mayor of Aba South Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia State, Chief Uche Wogu on Tuesday distributed about 672 bags of rice to people living with disabilities, widows and single mothers and orphanages in the LGA as palliatives for Christmas celebration.

According to the Aba South Mayor, the 672 bags of rice were given to the LGA by Governor Alex Otti, as a means of ensuring that nobody is left out in the Christmas celebration.

Other sets of people that benefited from the food palliative distributed in Aba South include the Hausa community, the Yoruba community, the 13 indigenous communities that make up the LGA, Aba correctional facility, the Nigeria Police Force in Aba South, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Aba South and the Abia State Vigilante Group (Bakassi) in Aba South.

Wogu who took his time to distribute most of the 672 bags of rice to the direct beneficiaries who were present at the Chapel of Praise and Thanksgiving Building at the LGA Secretariat, urged the 12 Councilors of the 12 political wards in Aba South to ensure that they use the approved template of Governor Otti and take the remaining food (Rice) to widows, single mothers, motherless babies home who were not present at the direct sharing venue.

Wogu who stressed that getting the real statistics of widows and single mothers in the LGA and assembling them at the LGA headquarters is a serious difficulty urged the Councilors and other leaders to ensure that the portions meant for them get to them.

He charged the Deputy Mayor, Hon. Mrs Nkiru Ugwu to supervise the entire process of distribution to the widows and single mothers in various wards for transparency.

“Transparency is what our Governor wants and I must ensure it is carried to the last. I am not the type that will sit and just give instructions that’s why I’ve here monitoring the whole activity since morning till now.

“You see, this rice is not for members of the Labour Party or any other group of people. It’s meant for Aba people according to the templates available and it must get to them.

“You can see that the majority of the concerned groups have all come here live to carry what is due for them. That’s the way it should be.”

Pastor Ifeanyi Sunday, Chairman of the physically challenged people in the LGA thanked the Governor for the palliative and praised the Mayor of Aba South for refusing to go outside the instructions of the Governor which according to him was why he and his group were remembered.

“I thank our Governor for the template he gave to the Mayor to work with and I want to praise the Mayor for standing firmly on that template. In the past, we only got to hear that something like this happened.

“Nobody will even bring us close to the place it took place, but this time around we’re fully remembered and given something. I say may God bless all those who made it possible.”

The Public Relations Officer of the Yoruba Community in Aba, Mr Ademola Raji while receiving the rice on behalf of his people thanked the Governor of the state for his kind gesture and prayed that God will continue to guide him to pilot the affairs of the state properly.