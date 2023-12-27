Christmas: Disabled, orphanages, widows, get palliatives in Aba

The Mayor of Aba South Local Government Area (LGA), Chief Uche Wogu, yesterday distributed about 672 bags of rice to people living with disabilities, widows and single mothers and orphanages in the local government as palliatives for the Christmas celebration. According to the mayor, the 672 bags of rice was given to the council area by Governor Alex Otti as a means of ensuring that nobody is left out at least in terms of food in the celebration.

Other sets of people that benefited from the food palliatives include the Hausa community, the Yoruba community, the 13 indigenous communities that make up the council area, Aba Correctional Facility, the Nigeria Police in Aba South, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Aba South and the Abia State Vigilante Group (Bakassi) in Aba South. Wogu, who took his time to distribute most of the 672 bags of rice to the direct beneficiaries who were present at the Chapel of Praise and Thanksgiving Building at the council secretariat, urged the 12 councillors of the 12 political wards in Aba South to ensure that they use the approved template of Governor Otti and take the remaining rice to widows, single mothers, motherless babies home who were not present at the direct sharing venue.