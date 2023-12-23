Christmas Delights (2)

feasting and festivities for the Yuletide season rising to a crescendo. This is as the hospitality and entertainment fields are brimming with different leisure and fun filled activities of different colours and brands across the nation’s landscape. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to enjoy savoury broths making the rounds.

It is time to experience that special cuisine, explore that colourful attraction or see the latest movie and visit the newest leisure spot in your neighourhood that you have always dream of with you dates, loved ones and family members. The list of places to visit or things to do are endless if you look hard enough, however, here is a guide for your delight:

Saro: The Musical celebrates 10th edition

Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions celebrates the 10th anniversary of Saro: The Musical, one of its celebrated productions this Yuletide season, with two shows daily. The musical performance, which is at Terra Kulture Arena, Lagos started December 22, spanning December 24. Other days of performances are; December 26, 29, 30 and January 1, 2024 running to January 2, 2024.

Saro: The Musical, is an electrifying musical play set in the vibrant city of Lagos, Nigeria that follows the dreams and challenges of three talented boys – Azeez, Laitan, and Efe – hailing from the humble village of Kutuwenji, where they were local sensations. Saro: The Musical is an unforgettable tale of resilience, self-discovery, and the enduring power of music in the heart of Nigeria’s bustling entertainment industry.

Carnival Calabar’s Season of Sweetness holds December 28

For many fun seekers and love birds looking for a colourful and exciting time out with a lot of fun to experience this season, the place to be is Calabar, the capital city of Cross River State, for the annual Calabar Festival, which commenced December 1 spanning December 31. This is the last week of the one-month long festival, and of course, the best time to be in Calabar to have an experience of a lifetime. Some of the promgrammes for the new week include: December 24: The Tinapa Family Festival; December 25: Christmas in Calabar; December 27:

Bikers parade; and Miss Africa Beauty Pageant; December 28: Carnival Calabar – It is the climax of the 31 days festival, with the six carnival bands taking to the street in what over the years has been dubbed Africa’s biggest street party, strutting and dancing through the 12 kilometers carnival route. The drama’s starting block is Millennium Park where all the revelers from the seven bands will gather for the flag-off ceremony. The stree parade is expected to terminate at the U J Esuene Stadium, where the winner of the carnival will be announced and celebrated late into the night.

The carnival bands for this year are: Masta Blasta, Bayside, Freedom, Passion 4, Seagull, Diamond and Calas Vegas. The theme for this year’s carnival is, Season of sweetness. December 29: Wonders on Wheels; December 30: Green Carnival; and December 3: New Year’s Eve Fireworks display

Theatre/Cinema shows

Theatre and cinema houses across the country are already alive and buzzing with screening of new flicks and live performances of different colours and hues, starring a couple of Nigerian renowned Nollywood actors. In Lagos, Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos Island, is one of the spots to visit as Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s Lufodo outfit will stage Fred Agbeyegbe’s most popular and acclaimed play, The King Must Dance Naked. Directed by the duo of Toritseju Ejoh and Adebunmi Adewale, featuring some of the great Nigeria acts, holds between December 22 and 24; December 29 and 30 as well as between January 5 and 7, 2024. Two shows are slated for each day; Martini and evening.

Light up your season at Ikogosi Warm Spring and Resort

Ikogosi Warm Spring and Resort, which is one of Nigeria’s primed resorts of all season, beckons with enthralling packages this festive season. Light up your holiday with a visit to the resort for exciting and delightsome packag- es, which include: December 24: Mistletoe/ Margaritas at the resort’s poolside; and Movie Night; December 25: Family Scavenger hunt; Special Christmas Brunch; Dinner; Pancakes/Pyjamas Christmas breakfast; December 26: Kiddies unboxing; Movie

Christmas getaway at KAP Film Village and Resort

Three days of fun with Kunle Afo X Oba await lovers and leisure seekers at KAP Film Village and Resort, with an all-inclusive package that include Christmas breakfast and lunch buffet in an inviting setting for both singles and couples. Don’t miss out on this season’s feast holding between December 24 and 27.

Edo Festival of Arts and Culture

Edo Festival of Arts and Culture, which opened on December 16, continues with an exciting cultural extravaganza that promises a fulfilling time. Themed, My Home, My Culture, My Pride, exhibitions and Christmas fun fair continues while the entire nine days feast climaxes December 24, with an interesting event tagged, Our Heritage Journey, which is slated for Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Ugo N’Iyeke-Ikpoba Carnival

Ugo N’Iyeke-Ikpoba, one of the thriving communities in Edo State, on the outskirts of Benin City, is set to host an enthralling carnival ceremony in the first week of the New Year. The colourful event, which has different activities for the benefit of the community and its guests, would hold between January 5 and 7, 2024 at Ugone- ki King Square. Among the artistes scheduled to per- form is MC Efilo.

Christmas Extravaganza in Owerri

Owerri, the capital city of Imo State, which is regarded as the heartland of Eastern Nigeria, is living to its billing, as a noted city of fun and entertainment this Yuletide season. Powered by Imo State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the city is already in celebration mood, with daily fun filled and entertaining activities making the rounds at the Tourism Village, opposite Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kalu Square, along Imo Concorde Hotel Road, New Owerri.

The Christmas extravaganza spree, which commenced December 20 spanning January 6, is a place to sample some fun filled activities, which include live band/DJ sound mix, musical extravaganza, live shows, dramas and picnic, with Father Christmas in the grotto entertaining and doling out gifts to children and their parents. The fun time is expected to rise to a crescendo between December 26 and 30, with a whole day of laughter and youth empowerment musical shows powered by Dotty Music Foundation, Abuja, featuring lots of comedians, traditional music and dances, performances by mass choir and other forms of outdoor fun-loving entertainment, including Nigerian and African rare traditional culinary treats.