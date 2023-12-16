Christmas Delights (1)

It is Yuletide season again, with the annual Christmas and New Year celebrations beckoning. The season comes with a lot of festivities and feast- ing across the world. In Nigeria not only families and individuals are looking forward to a fun filled and fulfilling time but also the tourism sector is primed to offer series of unique services and products to the people. This is as different leisure and hospitality outfits across the country are set to court fun seekers with enticing offerings of a life-time. Here are listing of some of the spots and activities to visit and look forward to for an exciting and colourful celebration with families, dates and loved ones:

2023 Oza Carnival

Organisers of 2023 Oza Carnival have put together a three-day tour package to Oza-Aibiokunla in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, for people to savour the best of carnival, which is slated to hold between 27 and 30. It will feature among others; fitness marathon, musical concert, cultural dance, quiz competition, pageantry (Face of Oza), football competition, bike and car racing.

Boxing Day Yacht Cruise Party

Kollatunez Tours offers Boxing Day Yacht Cruise Party, billed for December 26, with meeting place for cruise party departure slated for KI Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos. Some of the interesting features on the bill include; Yacht cruise, yacht party, champagne, finger foods, assorted refreshment, games, plugs, after party and networking.

Joli Joni Beach Camp

A private beach in Ilashe, which is one of the private owned beaches along Lagos coastal of Ilashe, is set to host a beach camp, scheduled to hold between December 22 and 24. It is for both married couples and singles, seek- ing to rekindle and charged their love relationships amidst natural setting with private moment and exciting time to spend bonding and exploring. Some of the activities for the three days gathering include; boat cruise, unlimited fun time that will feature music, Karoke session, bonfire, yoga and bonding exercises, movie night and Joli vibes, with a lot to eat and drink.

Villarica Beach Resort

Villarica Beach resort, Idado-Eleko, in Ibeju Lekki, is also an exciting spot to visit for savoury entertainment offerings. The offer packages span their regular and special sessions, with Wednesdays featuring Juicy Night; Thursday is Reggae and Oldskul Night; Fri- day-Clubbers Night; Saturday-Karoke Night; Sunday-Pool party.