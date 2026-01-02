Christmas Day: Mother Devastated As Only Child Shot Dead, Days Before Father’s Burial

The family of a 32-year-old man who is an only child of his parents are in mourning following his Christmas Day gruesome killing in Delta State.

The victim identified as Amauche Lucky Ezeji, was gunned down at Askaka Roa, Kwale area of the state at about 8pm, according to his family.

His mother, Chinyere Emeagi, Amauche said the deceased received a phone call prompting him to rush out from the room, but as soon as he stepped out, he was hit by a bullet on his chest. She said, “Efforts to save Amauche’s life were futile as he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The deceased was planning to bury his father on January 7, 2026.” It was learnt that the murder was reported to the police and the Command has launched an investigation into the killing.