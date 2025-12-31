A Baptist Church cleric, Rev. Samson Okoro Elekwa, has commended the family of the former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, for what he described as an outstanding act of compassion and service to humanity during the Christmas season.

Rev. Elekwa disclosed that the Kalu family, working alongside the senator’s brothers, Chief Nnanna, and Mascot Uzor Kalu, reached out to over 9,500 families across the 17 Local Government Areas of the State, gifting each beneficiary a cash support of N25,000 as part of the 2025 Christmas celebration.

He said the gesture was not surprising to many residents of the state, noting that the scale of the intervention prompted him to personally verify the information.

According to him, upon hearing the report, he contacted the Chairman of the Abia State chapter of the OUK Movement, Hon. Sunday Ojisi (Abacha), who confirmed the distribution.

Describing the initiative as a rare demonstration of genuine love, Rev. Elekwa said the Kalu family’s action aligns with the core teachings of Christianity.

“This is the spirit of love. Christ preached love while on earth, and this family has clearly shown that love in practical terms,” he said.

The cleric further stated that Senator Kalu and his brothers have continued to exemplify generosity and empathy, particularly at a time when many families are grappling with economic hardship.

He urged other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture by supporting the less privileged within their communities.

Beyond the Christmas outreach, Senator Kalu has been widely acknowledged for his long-standing philanthropic interventions across Abia North and other parts of the state.

Over the years, he has supported education through scholarships, classroom construction, and the donation of learning materials to schools.

The lawmaker has also played a visible role in healthcare delivery, facilitating medical outreaches, hospital equipment donations, and assistance to patients requiring urgent medical care.

These efforts, observers note, have complemented government initiatives in underserved rural areas.

In addition, Senator Kalu has been credited with various empowerment programmes aimed at youths and women, including skills acquisition, financial support for small businesses, and community infrastructure projects such as road rehabilitation and water schemes.

Rev. Elekwa prayed for God’s continued guidance and strength for the Kalu family, stressing that acts of kindness and selfless service remain the true measure of leadership. He said such gestures not only bring relief to the people but also promote unity, peace, and shared responsibility within society.