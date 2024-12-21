Christmas: Cleric advises Christians to spend wisely, avoid competition

Share

Pastor Akintade Ezra, Word of Life Church, Ilorin, has advised Christians in the country to spend wisely and avoid competition during the Christmas celebration.

Ezra, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said “Christmas was not for show off”.

According to him, most people will go to the extent of incurring debt in the name of Christmas purchases.

“It is normal to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ but we need to be moderate and not go beyond our limit.

“Spend wisely and avoid competition with anyone. Don’t go and incur debt all in the name of celebrating Christmas.

“Use your head and do what pleases God and not impress any man. This is not the time to show off but be real in celebrating Christ,” he said.

The cleric, however, advised the public to plan for the aftermath of Christmas as other activities would resume by 2025.

He also called on Christians to show love to people around them and embrace giving.

“Don’t be selfish, extend giving gesture to your neighbors, friends, family members and people around you,” he said.

